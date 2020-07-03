ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man charged in a deadly crash earlier this week faced a judge for the first time Thursday. Zachary Jaramillo is accused of being drunk when he sped down Paseo Del Norte near San Pedro Tuesday night and rammed another car from behind. That vehicle crashed into the median killing the driver. Jaramillo is charged with vehicular homicide. Prosecutors are asking Jaramillo to be locked up until trial. The name of the victim has not been released.
Vehicular homicide suspect appears in court
