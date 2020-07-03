Vehicular homicide suspect appears in court

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man charged in a deadly crash earlier this week faced a judge for the first time Thursday. Zachary Jaramillo is accused of being drunk when he sped down Paseo Del Norte near San Pedro Tuesday night and rammed another car from behind. That vehicle crashed into the median killing the driver. Jaramillo is charged with vehicular homicide. Prosecutors are asking Jaramillo to be locked up until trial. The name of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss