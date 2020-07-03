Vehicular homicide suspect appears in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United soccer team learned their schedule Thursday. It includes eight home games but no one knows yet if they'll be able to play here under the state's public health order. The team's first home match is slated for the end of the month. If they can play home games they'll be playing at the University of New Mexico's soccer stadium instead of Isotopes Park.

"We've been working really hard to figure out how to come back and play safely. We feel like we've been able to work that out," said New Mexico United owner & CEO Peter Trevisani.