Vehicle flees scene after fatal shooting at southeast Albuquerque motel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a vehicle fled the scene after a male was fatally shot in southeast Albuquerque early Monday, Nov. 8. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that around 5:20 a.m. officers were dispatched to a shooting at the Motel 6 near I-25 and Avenida Cesar Chavez.

Authorities say there were reports of yelling at the motel that was followed by a male being shot. Police say a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Nissan Pathfinder, fled the scene with an unidentified offender inside the vehicle.

APD reports the male victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The investigation is underway.