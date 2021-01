ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Several agencies helped rescue an injured snowboarder near Sandia Crest Saturday morning. The Bernalillo County Fire Department posted a video onto their Twitter account of a helicopter transporting an injured female from a popular sledding area.

The snowboarder was then transported to Johnson Field on UNM campus, then to UNM Hospital. BCFD, the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, MASU, Albuquerque Ambulance, and UNM police all assisted in the rescue effort.