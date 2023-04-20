ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Earthday is this weekend, April 22. In celebration, the vegan village will be opening its food trucks, music, a beer garden and a cocktail bar. The village is open to everyone and its purpose is to encourage non-vegans to try new foods.

The Village is open to everyone and it is located at The ABQ Collective at 1321 Eubank on the corner of Constitution and Eubank. There is a backyard pop-up market happening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the vegan village pop-up is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., which is also when the beer garden and cocktail bar will start.

The nonprofit farm animal sanctuary Santuario de Karuna will be having its worldwide bake sale all day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Vegan Village with tons of local bakers participating with them.