ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Vegan Outreach is a nonprofit organization working to end violence towards animals. They are kick-starting their vegan chef challenge Tuesday. It’s a month-long event where restaurants throughout the Albuquerque area will feature special vegan menu items.

Diners have the opportunity to enjoy meals, vote, comment and post photos of the vegan meals. They invite the community to come out to Trail Rider Pizza, they will be donating a percentage of all their vegan food sales to the Animal Residents at Santuario de Karunai. Located at 12165 NM-14 b2, Cedar Crest, NM 87008.