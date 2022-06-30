ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Vegan Chef Challenge is coming to Albuquerque. Presented by an animal advocacy organization, the inaugural Albuquerque Vegan Chef Challenge kicks off on July 1 and runs through July 31, 2022.

The Vegan Chef Challenge invites people to fight animal cruelty and climate change with diet change by signing up for the 10-week vegan program. The 10-week guided challenge gives participants everything they need to get started with eating vegan. Each week for 10 weeks, participants learn to replace one animal product with a vegan version, while receiving weekly nutritional tips, product recommendations, and recipes that aim to make the transition easier and less overwhelming. To learn more, visit www.10weeks.org.

“The Albuquerque vegan challenge is a month-long challenge all of July. A variety of different restaurants and chefs will be presenting different recipes and is not just for vegans is for all to enjoy. There are about 30 restaurants participating and the goal is for the restaurants to keep these vegan options,” Victor Flores, Western Community Outreach Specialist said.

For more information about the challenge of the restaurants participating visit their website.