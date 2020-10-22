VashtiArt offers free, virtual art lessons for all ages

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –While students are learning at home, a local artist Vashti B Moss decided to create a website so she could give free virtual art lessons. Moss is an artist, mom and arts educator.

In the Spring, the COVID-19 pandemic caused students in New Mexico to remotely learn. Moss started teaching art via live and recorded videos. When the fall semester came, she decided to homeschool her kids. During that time, Moss also started considering ways to support other parents who are homeschooling their kids.

With the help of her family, she created a website called VashtiArt where she offers brief art-making videos with written instructions. Moss says she strives to make every project as accessible as possible, using materials that are common, easy to source or can be easily interchangeable with more common materials.

The website started out as a way to support creative space making for children and youth. However, Moss says it has also turned into a tool for adults to make creative spaces for themselves.

