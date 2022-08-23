ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Vara winery and distillery is offering guided wine tastings. The tasting will provide guests a wider scope of taste and understanding of each ship.

With over twenty years of wine education and sales acumen in both the US and abroad, Jennie Thornton, Vara Winery & Distillery, will guide guests in varietal knowledge and provide a wider scope of taste and understanding with each sip.

Vara is an international family of Spanish and American wines and spirits celebrating the origin of the American wine experience thanks to the historical connection between Spain and New Mexico. Walk-in informal tasting is also available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Classes are Tuesday-Friday at 1 p.m. Price per person is $30, and reservations can be made at varawines.com