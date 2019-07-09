Vandals target musical art installation in downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s an unspoken rule—you just don’t mess with someone else’s art, and that’s why local artist Thomas Bowers was shocked when he found out his piece was vandalized beyond repair over the weekend.

Bowers’ art piece was a piano set out on Civic Plaza as part of the city’s public art collection. “We modeled our program after other cities and our goal was to have very artistically enhanced pianos around different parts of downtown,” Sherri Brueggemann said.

Brueggemann is the manager of the city’s Public Art Urban Enhancement Division. She said the city set out last year and commissioned three artists to use three donated pianos as their canvass.

“The idea is to just make them publicly accessible and allow people to enjoy making music or listening to music,” Brueggemann said. “Other cities have their pianos out in the city for years.”

The city put out the first piano in December. It’s a piñata themed piano located in the Convention Center. Bowers’s piece was placed in the middle of Civic Plaza just before the senior games kicked off in Albuquerque.

“When I first started it was like cubism where the faces are connected, and slowly it progressed, and then I just broke them into individual pieces,” he said.

For the last month, people passing through Civic Plaza had the chance to not only admire Bower’s work, but some stayed to play a few keys. “It makes me feel great knowing that it might make their day and just that the whole design was my idea,” Bowers said.

Then, Monday, Bowers got an email from the city with the disappointing news.

“All of the keys were keys were stripped off. The surface was taken off and a lot of the wires that move the key mechanisms had been damaged,” Brueggemann said.

The city said the piano was destroyed beyond repair. Still, Bowers said he has a message for the vandals and other young artists like himself, and it’s to never stop creating art for the public to enjoy.

“Absolutely not,” he said. “I mean it happened and it’s really unfortunate, but my passion for art is beyond vandalism.”