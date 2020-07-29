Vandals damage APS buses, steal parts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Vandals caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage at the Albuquerque Public School‘s bus yard. A district spokeswoman says it happened sometime within the last ten days on Menaul near University. Four buses were damaged and 11 buses had their catalytic converters stolen. APS believes more than one person could be involved.

“This would have been a difficult thing to pull off. Those converters are heavy. Likely it wasn’t a one-person job and then you’d have to have a way to transport them,” said Monica Armenta, executive director of communications for APS.

The district is still in the process of filing a police report and looking through surveillance video. The thieves may be looking to sell those stolen parts. If you have any information, call police. The damage is estimated at as much at $150,000.