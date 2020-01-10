Vandals cause thousands of dollars in damage to school storage unit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Faculty at one Albuquerque school is trying to pick up the pieces after vandals caused thousands of dollars in damage over the holiday. Staff members at Albuquerque Bilingual Academy say this is the first time the school has been vandalized and the damage left behind is massive. “We are very very concerned about this situation,” says school social worker Cecy Barffuson-Franco.

Franco says the school storage unit houses, textbooks, computers, desks and their activity bus. This week they returned from winter break to find the unit ransacked. “It’s kind of sad to see the children see graffiti and they are concerned,” Franco says.

She says the vandals didn’t stop there. “They created their own skatepark like attempted to have fun so that tells me they stay here for a long time,” said Franco.

She also says the unit was locked when they returned to campus. At this time, its unclear how they got inside.”We are still trying to figure out how we’re going to clean this mess,” said Franco.

She also says there are no cameras inside the unit, but outside surveillance cameras captured one person leaving the building. “They are clearly teenagers or pre-teens,” said Franco.

Franco hopes their students learn a valuable lesson in how not to behave. “This is a place where you want to show the kids the appropriate behaviors so they can be great citizens for our community,” said Franco.

The school says it has filed a report with the police. KRQE News 13 reached out to them for an update but did not hear back. Also, no one at the school recognized the teen in the surveillance video.

Administrators say they are still assessing the damage and are trying to determine if anything was stolen from the unit.