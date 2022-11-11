ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Vista Church of the Nazarene was left with thousands of dollars in damage after vandals broke in late Sunday night. Despite the destruction, the Church’s Pastor said he is thankful no one was hurt.

“It makes me feel fortunate that nobody was here at the time this is stuff that can be replaced,” said Pastor Blea. A walk-through of the building with Pastor Blea shows the damage left behind by the vandals. The destruction shows the suspect’s attempt to break the glass out of a wooden door before kicking the door in to get into a storage area.

However, the damage pales in comparison to what the suspects did to the nine-floor-to-ceiling windows and damage to the two glass doors at the church’s main entrance, smashing all of them, including trashing some of the classrooms.

“Two carpets inside the classrooms are going to have to be completely replaced because you can’t get all the glass out of there,” said Blea. Standing strong in his faith, Blea said the church’s main sanctuary was untouched, calling it a blessing from above, “The irony of all of this is that nothing was taken. It was just 100% vandalized,” added Blea.

The church’s pastor explained it could take months to return to normal operations for the church, but accommodations will be made just in time for Sunday service. “The questions that are going to be posed at the time that they come in are going to allow us to really get into the point of why we do what we do. Why do we have the faith that we do have,” said Blea.

Pastor Blea said the church is still waiting for a quote from the insurance company, but the damage will cost upwards of $10,000. Blea said police don’t have any suspects in the case. He added they will be installing surveillance cameras soon.