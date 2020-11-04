Vandalism on fee collection boxes at recreation sites impacts funds to maintain them

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sandia Ranger District and other Ranger Districts of the Cibola National Forest and Grasslands announced Tuesday that recent vandalism on developed recreation fee collection devices and site entrance gates have impacted fee revenue used to reinvest in recreation sites.

According to a news release, when fees are lost from theft it is harder for the District to maintain facilities and to continue to provide quality recreation opportunities. Forest officials say to reduce fee theft, to buy day-use passes online.

They also say another cashless option is the Sandia Annual Pass. This pass is valid for fee sites on the Sandia Ranger District and costs $30. It is valid for one year past the purchase date and for more information, call the Sandia Ranger District at 505-281-3304.

Damaging a federal resource carries a fine of up to $5,000 and up to six months in prison.

According to the same news release, forest officials offer tips on what you should do if you see someone vandalizing federal lands.