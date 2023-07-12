ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A business owner who just branched out on her own is starting to see an issue many other business owners are dealing with: vandals. However, this particular vandal is leaving a disgusting calling card.

“A couple days ago, we noticed wires and pipes that were destructed and cut,” said Mayra Alam, owner of Glow Esthetics.

Alam moved her business, Glow Esthetics, into a building off San Mateo and Constitution back in June. She was excited to break off on her own, but over the weekend, someone decided to make a mess, she said.

“We played back the video, and we realized that we had, I think, what might have been a homeless man or a man digging through the trash can and getting the wires out of the pipes,” said Alam.

Security camera footage shows a man pulling out wire, digging through a trash bag and cutting off pipes.

“It’s a shame, and it’s happened down the street at Frontline Coalition, they got broken into. The barbershop down the street, my husband owns businesses as well, and he keeps getting broken into,” said Alam.

The things that are vandalized are being left behind.

Alam called in an electrician for the damage, and that’s when they noticed the vandal was leaving more than just pipes and wires.

“He went up to the roof, and he saw that he was up there I guess, and he had defecated on the roof as well and a couple of spots in the back as well,” said Alam. “That feels like you are being violated.”

Now, Alam no longer feels like this is her safe space.

“He did it in broad daylight right after I had left, so it makes us feel like we’re being watched and that’s a little bit scary,” said Alam.

They filed a police report online and are trying to get nightly patrols, but the process hasn’t been easy.

“My assistant was able to get through to somebody for one night, and I think we have to call everyday which is kinda frustrating as well because we are already trying to run a business,” said Alam.

For now, she’s doing everything she can to protect her business and her customers. Using cameras, sensors and alarms, but if it comes down to it, she’ll continue to beef up security.

“I don’t want to do that but putting a metal garage door in front of my business. I don’t really want to have to do that, but I don’t want to be broken into as well and all my hard work be vandalized,”said Alam.

Repairs for the vandalism has only cost them a couple hundred dollars. Until the vandalism stops, friends and family are planning to patrol the business overnight.