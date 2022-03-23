ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The “Beyond Van Gogh” exhibit is set to reopen Thursday after an issue with the exit lighting. The fire marshal closed the building in the Sawmill District on Tuesday to address the problem.

On Wednesday, Albuquerque Fire Rescue says the issue has been fixed and the exhibit is expected to welcome visitors again on Thursday. The exhibit takes the work of Van Gogh and projects them around the building, located in the Sawmill District. The exhibit opened on March 2 and ends on May 1.