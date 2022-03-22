ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A newly-opened immersive art exhibit had to temporarily close. Albuquerque Fire Rescue says they were made aware of fire safety violations at Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience and it will remain closed until they are fixed.

Officials have not listed what those violations are, but AFR says the property owner is being cooperative, in the hopes of reopening as soon as possible. The exhibit takes the work of Van Gogh and projects them around the building, located in the Sawmill District. The exhibit opened on March 2 and ends on May 1.