ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former owner offering so-called vampire facials has taken a plea deal. Maria Ramos De Ruiz pleaded guilty to five counts of practicing medicine without a license. She ran VIP Spa in 2018 with at least two patients who received the treatment were diagnosed with HIV.

Vampire facials draw a patient’s blood, then components of the blood are injected into the face using microneedles. As part of the plea agreement, she faces up to seven and a half years in prison and will pay restitution to the patients. Other charges like money laundering and tax evasion were dropped.