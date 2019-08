ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- There’s no question New Mexicans love their chile and now, it’s being used to help others.

Valley Presbyterian Church near Montano and Rio Grande on Saturday hosted its 22nd Annual Chile Festival. Entertainment, arts and crafts, and of course, plenty of chile were on hand for visitors.

The festival raised funds for three local non-profits that serve children. The Chile Festival continues for one more day Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.