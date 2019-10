ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Once again, local high school students will be honored for their hard work, giving back to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

For the second year, Valley High School students have used their woodworking skills to make urns to honor fallen local veterans. Wednesday morning Bernalillo County, the New Mexico Department of Veteran Services along with Daniel’s Family Funeral Services will thank the students for their contributions.