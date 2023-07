ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bringing the community together for a day of fun is what the Valle del Bosque Park Festival aims to do.

This event was planned by Deandre Aragon for three years and due to the pandemic it had to be pushed back. The Valle del Bosque Park Festival will be July 29 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will also be located at 480 Sunset Rd SW Albuquerque, NM 87105. There will be a car show, and food trucks for the community to enjoy.