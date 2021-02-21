Valle de Oro Refuge hosts virtual open house of visitor center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fans of bird-watching in Albuquerque will soon be able to do it in style. “The windows that overlook our pond and terrace, you’ll notice that it has really unique designs. This is to prevent bird strikes,” says

The Valle de Oro Refuge hosted a live, virtual tour of their new visitor center, which is almost complete. Crews broke ground on the center in 2019, which will include an amphitheater, education center, and exhibit hall, as well as office space for the Friends of the Valle de Oro organization.

The 570-acre urban wildlife refuge was once a dairy farm in the south valley. It now serves as habitat for the many birds who live in the Rio Grande floodplain habitats.