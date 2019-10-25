Valle De Oro National Wildlife Refuge earns special designation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a hidden gem in the metro that you may not know about, but it’s now getting recognition around the world.

The Valle De Oro National Wildlife Refuge in the South Valley has been designated an Urban Night Sky Place by the International Dark Sky Association, the first such designation in the world.

What does that mean? Well, it’s a great place to see the stars, and unique because it’s in an urban area. At the refuge, people are taught about preserving habitat for wildlife, and that means ensuring little light disruption.

To celebrate the new designation, there will be a stargazing event there Friday night. It runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.