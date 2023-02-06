ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gather in the spirit of love and community at the Rail Yards Market for a special, one-day event. The Valentine Market at the Rail Yards will bloom with local flowers, chocolate, and many more local goodies for everyone to enjoy.

Get your loved ones a unique gift by shopping locally at the Valentine’s Market. There will be 100+ food, farm, and artisan maker vendors.

The Valentines Market will take place on Feb. 12, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. For more information visit railyardsmarket.org.



