ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Metro court judges will be performing virtual Valentine’s Day weddings for the second year in a row. The ceremonies will take place on Zoom.

Couples are asked to schedule an appointment and get their marriage license in advance and have two witnesses with them on their wedding day to sign the certificate. Ceremonies will take place from 10:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. on Monday.

Information on obtaining a marriage license is available by calling the Bernalillo County Clerk’s Office at 505-468-1243 or by visiting the county’s website.