ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Love was in the air at the Rail Yards in Albuquerque Sunday. They held a special market for an upcoming holiday.

The Valentine Market featured more than 100 local vendors. There were also a variety of food trucks, treats, and flowers for people to check out.

Officials said they think anywhere between 3,000 to 5,000 people were out there and added that it’s a perfect opportunity for the community to support local businesses.

“This time of year, there’s not a lot of farmers’ markets or events going on supporting local businesses, so this allows a hub for these local businesses to reach new customers and gives them a place to sell,” said Chloe Podkonjak.

Sunday’s event was the first-ever Valentine Market hosted by the Rail Yards. Outside of their normal months of operation, they also host a holiday market ahead of Christmas.