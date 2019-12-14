Valencia County Shelter transports 27 dogs to California facility

LOS LUNAS, NM (KRQE) — More than two dozen dogs from the Valencia County Animal Shelter are beginning their journey to a better life. Early Friday morning they were transported to an animal center in California.

Staff with the Valencia Animal Shelter said they have about 150 animals in their facility right now. Which is a lot to handle considering they only have 80 large kennels, so Friday morning’s transport was essential.

Patty Mugan with the Valencia County Animal Shelter said with help from the non-profit organization Viva New Mexico Rural Animal Rescue, they were able to transport 27 puppies and dogs to the Helen Woodward Animal Center in San Diego.

She said they met staff with the animal center at a conference a couple of years ago and kept in touch. Mugan said for the past year, they have done a handful of transports with them to help lessen the load at the Valencia Facility.

Mugan said it’s all truly a group effort. “Just a little bit of everybody stepping in to do what was needed and make a transport like this possible,” said Mugan. “So we’re very grateful.”

Mugan said when their facility becomes too crowded, they unfortunately have to euthanize some of the animals. She said 10 years ago they would euthanize more than 65 percent of their intake every year.

Luckily because of transports like Friday morning, they have lowered that rate to less than 15 percent.

Mugan said right now all adoptions cost just $10, they usually cost $92.

