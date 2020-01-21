Valencia County Animal Shelter shows off 8-week-old terrier mix

Valencia County Animal Shelter strives to provide animals with a home to call their own. Shelter Supervisor, Patty Mugan visits the set to discuss their adoption process and highlights one of their adoptable pets, an 8-week-old puppy named Mitzi.

(courtesy Valencia County Animal Shelter)

Patty believes Mitzi is a terrier mix that was brought in as a surrender.

Mugan says there some puppies and older dogs at the shelter that are adoptable.

If someone is interested in adopting a dog, the cost is $92. The charge covers spay/neuter, shots and adding a microchip.

The shelter is always looking for volunteers, all you need to do head to the shelter and fill out an application. Click here to view dogs and cats in the facility.