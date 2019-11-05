Valencia County Animal Shelter highlights shepherd mix Goldie

Looking to add a special friend to your family? The Valencia County Animal Shelter has several dogs and cats who are looking for their own forever home.

Shelter Supervisor Patty Mugan shows off Goldie, a shepherd mix who’s about 2-years-old and is very sweet. Goldie loves attention and does well with other dogs.

Goldie was brought into the shelter as a stray and has healed from a minor injury on her leg. A very active dog, Goldie would do best in a home where she can play and go for walks regularly.

The adoption fee for animals at the shelter is $92 which includes spay/neuter, rabies vaccine, adult dog vaccine, and a custom ID tag. An adoption event will be held on Saturday, November 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Los Lunas PetSmart where both dogs and cats will be up for adoption.

The Valencia County Animal Shelter is located in Los Lunas on Highway 314 next to Daniel Fernandez Park about one mile south of Main Street. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

View additional animals in the facility on the shelter website.