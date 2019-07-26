Vacant buildings in southwest Albuquerque causing concern for neighbors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-It’s a busy intersection, that already attracts crime. Now, residents are concerned it could get even worse.

People who spoke to KRQE News 13 say because Central and Coors is a major corridor, it tends to attract a lot of loitering, homelessness, and crime. Now they’re concerned people who “don’t belong” in the area, will have one more reason to hang out there.

When you stand on the corner of Central and Coors, it doesn’t take long to spot panhandlers or homeless people camping out.

Residents in the area believe the intersection is a hot spot for this kind of activity because it’s a major corridor with a lot going on. Like the bus stop and the multiple fast-food restaurants.

Even with all of the commotion, the Albertsons on the corner of Central and Coors recently shut its doors.

Johnny Pena, the president of the Southwest Alliance of Neighbors says the general manager of Albertsons gave him a few reasons for the closure.

“Of course he indicated that there were issues with crime and vagrants and stuff like that,” said Pena.

Only a few months prior to Albertsons closing, the Verizon Call Center right next door, closed too.

Now people are concerned the homeless will have one more place to set up camp. But Pena tells News 13 the neighborhood associations in the area are working closely with APD to try and make sure that doesn’t happen.

There’s been a lot of talk of different businesses going to move into the area, but News 13 was unable to confirm any of those rumors. KRQE News 13 asked City Councilor Klarissa Pena is there were any plans for the vacant Verizon call center, she said right now there’s nothing set in stone.

The Albuquerque Police Department did confirm that they will be increasing patrols in the area until the building is occupied again.