V-Day Zoom weddings might not happen through Metro Court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Valentine’s Day weddings might not go on as planned at Metro Court. The change came just days after officials announced they’d be happening virtually this year.

The original plan was to hold Zoom weddings with two masked witnesses so families could watch while staying COVID-safe. However, the Bernalillo County Clerk’s Office is no issuing marriage licenses at the moment. So court officials say for now, it’s unlikely the event will still happen. News 13 was unable to get ahold of the county clerk’s office this weekend.