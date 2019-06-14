Utah veterinarian killed at ABQ brewery used drugs meant for his animals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) A Utah veterinarian who was shot and killed at an Albuquerque brewery over the weekend nearly lost his license in 2018 for using drugs meant for the animals he was treating.

Cody Wrathall, 43, was shot inside Nexus Brewery Saturday night by an off-duty FBI agent after police say he had pulled out a gun. He died at the hospital.

“Off-duty federal agents saw an individual brandish a firearm inside,” APD Officer Simon Drobik said on Saturday. “They returned fire to stop his action to protect the female. That individual was shot by the federal agency.”

Following his death, Wrathall’s boss in Utah spoke to KRQE News 13’s sister station, saying Wrathall was a good guy. “Dr. Wrathall was both a great employee and veterinarian for us. He was a great family man. He spent a lot of time with his three children,” said Dr. Beau Beck with the South Valley Large Animal Clinic.

However, KRQE News 13 has learned that about this time last year, Wrathall nearly lost his license after getting caught using drugs. Documents from a Utah agency overseeing doctors show, in June 2018, Wrathall was treated at a Utah hospital after “blacking out” while on “Ketamine and Valium.”

In the documents, Wrathall admitted he got the drugs from a vet clinic that had shut down in 2017 and was using them to treat his depression and anxiety. Wrathall did not lose his license and he was never criminally charged for the drug use. In fact, there are only minor traffic and speeding violations on his record.

On Thursday, the FBI would not provide any additional information on the investigation. It is still unclear what, if anything, led up to the shooting and why Wrathall was even in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police initially responded to Nexus off I-25 and Montgomery around 9 p.m. Saturday after a woman called, saying she was being stalked. Then, calls about a shooting followed. Earlier this week, police would not say if Wrathall was that reported stalker or what his motive was for allegedly pulling out a gun inside the building before he was shot.