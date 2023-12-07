ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s peak holiday season and that means the United States Postal Service is working around the clock to ensure your Christmas gifts get to you in time. The Albuquerque package facility pulled back the curtains for local media and gave the inside scope of how their crews handle over 100,000 packages daily. “We take our pride to make sure we get every piece in and out of this building within 24 hours,” said Manager of Distribution Operations Jonathan Brown.

He later added, “Seeing the amount of mail on a daily basis of what goes in and out of this facility is amazing. Being able to process over 120,000 pieces a day and being able to get it out to our customers… it makes me enjoy my job.”

Brown said the Postal Service plans months ahead for the holiday season. To make sure packages or letters make it in time for Christmas, they need to be in the mailbox or at a local USPS facility by December 16.