ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A search for one man turned into a triple arrest, the U.S. Marshals Task Force said.

On January 4, the U.S. Marshals Service SW Investigative Fugitive Team was searching for a fugitive near Central Avenue and Florida Street when they heard gunshots. They found a man, identified as Dennis Karty, 31, standing over another man with a firearm.

Karty allegedly fled and entered a home on Cochiti Road SE. Damon Delorenzo, 31, was reportedly with Karty and fled on food in the other director.

The victim who was shot was given aid by the Albuquerque Police Department and USMS Task Force.

Hours later, Karty and Delorenzo were taken into custody.

“It was relatively fortunate that our multi-agency task force was in the area,” said Acting United States Marshal Russell Lashley. “Due to our presence and having an APD TFO with us, we were able to contain the suspect, render first-aid, and capture a federal fugitive. This highlights one of the many advantages our task force presents for our communities.”

Randy Urbina, the original target of the operation, was located and arrested as well. He was wanted for a probation violation warrant.