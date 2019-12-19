US Attorney General to increase number of federal officers in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state won’t be the only one to add more officers in Albuquerque. The U.S. Attorney General announced it will be increasing the number of federal officers in Albuquerque and six other cities, and pump in more federal dollars to fight crime.

“Then we are going to allocate $71 million to help build up state and local efforts, provide 400 police officers nationwide allocated among those cities,” U.S. Attorney General William Barr said.

Those cities include not only Albuquerque but Detroit, Memphis, Baltimore, Kansas City, Cleveland and Milwaukee, all of which have the highest crime rates in the country right now.

Barr says the U.S. Marshal’s Service will work with local law enforcement to focus on high crime areas through task forces. The FBI will also be offering its expertise on gangs and other organized groups that drive crime, and the ATF is using its expertise on gun violence. The goal is to cripple these organizations starting at the top.