Urban Land Institute, Road Runner Food Bank team up for food drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Urban Land Institute of New Mexico held a food drive today to help New Mexicans in need. The ULI and Road Runner Food Bank teamed up as people dropped off food and donations while staying COVID-safe.

“I’m always impressed by the generosity of people. I see it every day and it’s so great to see it here today,” said District Coordinator for ULI New Mexico, Dan Majewski. The organizations will continue to raise money and take food throughout the month. They are also hosting a corporate cash competition for businesses to donate money.

Those who aren’t able to donate in-person, they can also pick up food left outside their home next Saturday. A full list of items that can be donated are available on the ULI website.

