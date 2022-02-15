ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Urban Art Bike Tour is inviting the community to delve into the world of street art while experiencing the diversity of Albuquerque. Joshua Arnold explained Tuesday how Urban Art Bike Tours showcases some of the best the city has to offer when it comes to street art.
Urban Art Bike Tour has been designed with adventurous travelers in mind, who are looking for a unique, fun, and colorful way to explore the city and culture. The tour pedals through multiple vibrant neighborhoods showcasing over 30 locally-crafted murals, public arts, and unique architectural buildings. For more information, visit http://routesrentals.com/