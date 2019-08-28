Urban Air Adventure Park to feature metro’s first indoor skydiving tunnel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s newest attraction, Urban Air Adventure Park, is set to open its doors near I-25 at Montgomery next weekend. Inside the building, alongside trampolines and a sky ride coaster will be a first for the metro: a place to indoor skydive.

“We want to have something for everybody, so we got everything ranging from 5-year-olds all the way to adults,” co-owner Brian Garcia said. “The wind tunnel is a huge hit, the sky rider is a huge hit, and we’re making it extremely affordable.”

For hours and pricing, click here.