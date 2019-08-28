Urban Air Adventure Park to feature metro’s first indoor skydiving tunnel

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s newest attraction, Urban Air Adventure Park, is set to open its doors near I-25 at Montgomery next weekend. Inside the building, alongside trampolines and a sky ride coaster will be a first for the metro: a place to indoor skydive.

“We want to have something for everybody, so we got everything ranging from 5-year-olds all the way to adults,” co-owner Brian Garcia said. “The wind tunnel is a huge hit, the sky rider is a huge hit, and we’re making it extremely affordable.”

For hours and pricing, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss