ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A mural was on full display in hopes of inspiring public awareness of the gun epidemic plaguing New Mexico cities and the country.

Saturday morning in Uptown, Burque Cares partnered with New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence to unveil the new mural at the San Pedro Library.

The movement’s goal is to inspire a lasting change towards gun violence that has grown rampant in recent years.

The groups hope the art will be a catalyst to inspire measurable change. The next mural is planned to go up in the South Valley.