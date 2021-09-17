UPS makes donation to Cibola Search and Rescue team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, UPS donated $15,000 to a local search and rescue team. The money will go to the Cibola Search and Rescue team, a nonprofit that serves Albuquerque.

Managers at the UPS facility on Comanche say they are glad they can help a local cause. “We are very happy to help such a worthy cause and to help them get more advanced equipment so they can be more reactive,” said UPS Business Manager Anthony Estrada.

The team will invest in new drones with state-of-the-art video thermal imaging and night vision technology.

