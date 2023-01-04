ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been over a year since renovations started on multiple YMCA facilities around the metro, spending thousands on updates. Specifically at the HB & Lucille Horn Family YMCA, a little over $500,000 was spent to get it in tip top shop to compete with other local gyms.

The YMCA has been around for 108 years and this branch on Indian School and the McLeod branch needed some TLC. “It was something that we just worked hard and we needed to get it done for our community so we got it done,” said Albert Ramirez, Executive Director at the YMCA.

At the HB & Lucille Horn Family branch the gymnasium was completely redone with new floors, paint and basketball hoops. The fitness centers got all new equipment, flooring and weights.

Ramirez says the upgrades came just in time for the New Year’s rush and even kicked it off early. “The word of the renovation has actually helped so that’s been happening since October and we’ll continue to see that go through the end of February,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez says all of this was made possible from grants and donations from the state, local businesses and of course members. The project isn’t completely done, the gym ceiling is the last project they will wrap up in the coming weeks. The YMCA will be holding two open house for community members to see the upgrades.