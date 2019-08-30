Upgrades planned for two Albuquerque parks

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is trying to take back two parks that have been overrun by the homeless and drug users. The idea is that a makeover will attract more families and drive the trouble away.

A nearly $1 million investment is coming from federal grant money to help make Wilson Park in the International District, and Barelas Park next to its community center more family-friendly.

“We’re prioritizing all our park re-dos in our older parts of town, and of course, that often corresponds with some of our more low-income areas,” Mayor Tim Keller said.

The upgrades coming to Wilson Park include a splash pad, shade structures, a new playground, walking paths, resurfaced tennis courts, landscaping and irrigation improvements. For added safety, there will be more lighting and a locking fence.

“When parks close, how we gate them, where the entrances are is something that’s really important,” Keller added.

Approximately $80,000 will go to the parks department to finish the planning and design for Barelas.

“The courts are all beat up and we’ve got way too many tennis courts,” City Councilor Isaac Benton said.

“In Barelas, we’re adding a new playground, we’re also adding new tennis courts, [and] this came from community input,” Keller stated.

Both locations have a history of crime.

“These are two parks that are also in many ways infamous for sometimes homelessness, and often various drug use and things like that,” Keller said.

“It’s obvious. We have a needle disposal in this park because we find syringes here that have not been disposed of properly,” Parks and Recreation Director Dave Simon said.

Mayor Keller is still pushing support for a homeless shelter — an issue to be left up to voters in the November bond election –to help solve the homeless problem in Albuquerque parks.

“Taking back and reclaiming this public space for our community is actually more about getting the public to use the facility, and then on the other end we got to find places to deal with addiction and with homelessness,” he said.

The parks department expects the Wilson renovations and the plan for Barelas to be finished by June. Then, if money becomes available for Barelas, officials hope to have that project finished sometime in 2021.

The city also hopes to do a big renovation project at Los Altos Park at Eubank and I-40, but those plans have not yet been presented to city council.