ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City and state leaders cut the ribbon on nearly 100 renovated apartments. They are a part of affordable housing in Albuquerque.

The upgrades to “The Commons at Martineztown” near Lomas and Broadway are meant to make the apartment complex more comfortable, secure, and energy-efficient as well as improve air quality.

Leaders said the goal is to make sure affordable housing in Albuquerque is also safe and comfortable for residents.

The complex is owned and operated by the Albuquerque Housing Authority and will prioritize families, seniors, and people with disabilities.