ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada and staff from the Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department will be hosting an open house Wednesday to update the community on the next steps in the Tom Tenorio Park renovation project. The open house will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the north parking lot at Tom Tenorio Park.

According to the county’s website construction on the park started in the fall of 2021. The first phase of the plan included a new softball field away from houses and three new fields for soccer, football and lacrosse. A new fence around the park was also installed to go along with improved lighting.