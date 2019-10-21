Update voter information at Bernalillo County early voting locations

The local election is coming up quickly and Bernalillo County officials are encouraging voters to register early which means updating any necessary information. Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover discusses early voting.
Early voting began on Saturday, October 19 and will conclude on November 2 in a local election that is the first of its kind.
A change in the law allows voters to register to vote or update their voter registrations during early voting. In Bernalillo County, you can do so at each of the 19 early voting locations Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.:
- Clerk’s Annex – 1500 Lomas A NW
- 98th and Central – 120 98th Street NW Suite B101 & B102
- Alameda West – 10131 Coors Blvd. NW Suite C-02
- Bernalillo County Visitor Center – 6080 Isleta Blvd. SW
- Caracol Plaza – 12500 Mongomery NE Suite 101
- Central Mercado – 301 San Pedro Dr. SE Suites B, C, D, and E
- Daskalos Center – 5339 Menaul Blvd. NE
- Desiderio Community Center – 117 Tribal Rd. 7036 To-Hajiilee
- Four Hills Shopping Center – 13140 Central Ave. SE Suite 1420
- Holly Plaza Shopping Venter – 6500 Holly NE Suite A6
- Isleta Elderly Center Building – 79 Tribal Road 40, Isleta, NM
- Los Altos Center – 4200 Wyoming NE Suite B-2
- Los Ranchos Villa – 6601 4th Street NW Suites E & F
- Petroglyph Plaza – 8201 Golf Course Rd NW Suite D1
- South Valley Multipurpose Senior Center – 2008 Larrazolo SW
- The Shoppes at 6001 San Mateo – 6001 San Mateo NE Suite B3
- Tijeras City Hall – 12 Camino Municipal, Tijeras, NM 87059
- UNM – Student Union Building
- West Bluff – 5201 Ouray NW Suite D-2