Update voter information at Bernalillo County early voting locations

The local election is coming up quickly and Bernalillo County officials are encouraging voters to register early which means updating any necessary information. Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover discusses early voting.

Early voting began on Saturday, October 19 and will conclude on November 2 in a local election that is the first of its kind.

A change in the law allows voters to register to vote or update their voter registrations during early voting. In Bernalillo County, you can do so at each of the 19 early voting locations Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.: