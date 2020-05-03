UPDATE: Two APD officers by car near Central and Old Coors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More information has come out regarding the man who hit APD officers with a car.
According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a call about a man passed out in a car near Central and Old Coors Friday night. They found 28-year-old Juan Aguero in the driver seat of a car still running and with drug accessories inside.
Police say he woke up, put the car into gear, and hit the officers. Aguero was then arrested. APD says two of the three officers were taken to the hospital for minor injuries but have been released.
