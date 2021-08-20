Upcoming thinning projects coming to Sandia, Manzanita mountains

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The United States Forest Service announced on Thursday that restoration efforts are continuing in the Sandia Hazard Tree and Thinning Project area on the Sandia Mountains and the Cedro Landscape Restoration Project area on the Manzanita Mountains. They’re asking visitors to be aware of heavy machinery in the area and near trails.

According to a press release, the Sandia Ranger District does not intend to close trails or recreation sites during these operations. Signs will be posted alerting visitors of equipment and crews being present.

The anticipated start date of the Sandia project is August 23. Mastication will begin on around 58 acres of the Lagunitas Unit, along Crest HIghway/State Highway 536, located south of Sandia Peak Ski Area.

The Cedro Project is set to begin following the completion of the Lagunitas Unit and will start with 286 acres of the Heatherland Hills Unit, south of I-40. The release states both projects will be ongoing in an effort to improve forest and watershed health.