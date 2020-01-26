Upcoming Rio Rancho bond election to address issues with roads, public safety

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – As Rio Rancho’s bond election approaches, the mayor says it’s clear that people want their roads fixed and public safety to be made a priority.

Rio Rancho residents like, Lynn Billings, want to see changes made to the deteriorating roads and more support for local law enforcement. Both issues will be brought up in the March GO Bond election, including $10.8 million for roads and $3.8 million for public safety.

If voters approve, these bonds could help improve roads like Unser from city limits all the way to Abrazo. It would also put more money into public safety for improvements to Fire Station 1 or replacing the ladder truck.

“That equipment is so critical to make sure that we can respond to the citizen’s emergencies in a timely manner with good, reliable equipment,” says Mayor Gregg Hull.

Hull says these bonds are renewals and are continuations of an existing cycle. On top of public safety, the road bond would cover much-needed improvements and repairs to roads like Riverside Drive and King Boulevard. “That’s an investment in maintaining our safe city status,” says Mayor Hull.

Hull says it’s been a struggle when it comes to funding since a majority of Rio Rancho’s residents work, eat, and play in Albuquerque. “We do have what’s known is a large amount of tax leakage,” he says.

Regardless, residents like Lynn, don’t mind investing in their city. “I don’t object to paying for things that must be done,” she says.

The city says if both bonds are approved, the property tax rate would remain unchanged. Early voting starts February 4.