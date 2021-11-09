Upcoming Nuclear Museum camps examine insects, magnetism, crime scene investigation, and more

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking to get your children into fun, educational activities outside of school, the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is hosting a series of winter camps. Educator David Gibson discusses the museum’s single-day camps and also demonstrates an at-home activity using magnets.

The museum’s next themed camp will be held on Thursday, November 11 for Veterans Day. Students in kindergarten through second grade will have the opportunity to distinguish between insects and non-insects while third through sixth graders will explore magnetism by building their own compass, investigating field lines, and more.

The Nuclear Museum will also host camps on Monday, Nov. 22, and Tuesday, Nov. 23 for parent-teacher conference days. On these days, available camps for students include science escape rooms that require students to use their critical thinking skills to solve clues as well as a crime scene investigation day that will allow kids to use deductive reasoning and examine fingerprints and DNA to solve the case of the kidnapped principal and hoagie hoax.

Single-day camps run from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and cost $70 per session. Members receive a $5 discount. For more information on available camps at the Nuclear Museum, visit nuclearmuseum.org.