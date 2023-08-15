ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the baseball season winds down, the Albuquerque Isotopes still have 18 home games left in the season.

Friday, August 18

  • Raglan t-shirt giveaway, presented by Rio Grande Credit Union (first 3,000 fans 16 & older)
  • Blake’s Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

Saturday, August 19

  • First pitches by two World War II veterans
  • Post-Game Fireworks, presented by New Mexico Mutual (weather permitting)
  • Blake’s Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

Sunday, August 20

  • Jordan Pacheco bobblehead giveaway, presented by Pepsi (first 3,000 fans)
  • Sunday matinee first pitch: 1:35 pm with gates opening at 12:30
  • Blake’s Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)
  • All In Autographs Isotopes player autograph session (approximately 12:30-12:50 pm)