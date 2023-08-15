ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the baseball season winds down, the Albuquerque Isotopes still have 18 home games left in the season.

Friday, August 18

Raglan t-shirt giveaway, presented by Rio Grande Credit Union (first 3,000 fans 16 & older)

Blake’s Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

Saturday, August 19

First pitches by two World War II veterans

Post-Game Fireworks, presented by New Mexico Mutual (weather permitting)

Blake’s Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

Sunday, August 20