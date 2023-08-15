ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the baseball season winds down, the Albuquerque Isotopes still have 18 home games left in the season.
Friday, August 18
- Raglan t-shirt giveaway, presented by Rio Grande Credit Union (first 3,000 fans 16 & older)
- Blake’s Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)
Saturday, August 19
- First pitches by two World War II veterans
- Post-Game Fireworks, presented by New Mexico Mutual (weather permitting)
- Blake’s Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)
Sunday, August 20
- Jordan Pacheco bobblehead giveaway, presented by Pepsi (first 3,000 fans)
- Sunday matinee first pitch: 1:35 pm with gates opening at 12:30
- Blake’s Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)
- All In Autographs Isotopes player autograph session (approximately 12:30-12:50 pm)