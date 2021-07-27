Upcoming fall camps at National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

Albuquerque News

WATCH: Full interview with Jennifer Hayden, deputy director at the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is always something going on at the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History. Jennifer Hayden, deputy director at the museum talked about a new exhibit and upcoming camps.

Story continues below

The museum offers camps during the Albuquerque Public Schools break schedules. That means there are camps on Veterans Day, Parent/Teacher Conference Days, and winter break. All camps are for grades Kindergarten through 7th grade. During the camps, kids will learn about robots, physics, biology, engineering, chemistry and more.

The museum’s latest exhibit will focus on mail and how it was used during World War II, Manhattan Project and the Cold War. The permanent exhibit will open on August 7.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES