Upcoming fall camps at National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is always something going on at the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History. Jennifer Hayden, deputy director at the museum talked about a new exhibit and upcoming camps.

The museum offers camps during the Albuquerque Public Schools break schedules. That means there are camps on Veterans Day, Parent/Teacher Conference Days, and winter break. All camps are for grades Kindergarten through 7th grade. During the camps, kids will learn about robots, physics, biology, engineering, chemistry and more.

The museum’s latest exhibit will focus on mail and how it was used during World War II, Manhattan Project and the Cold War. The permanent exhibit will open on August 7.